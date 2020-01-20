SDSU Rises to No. 4 in Nation – Could Match Program Best With 20th Straight Win Tuesday

Share This Article:

San Diego State jumped into the top five in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week.

The Aztecs, at 19-0 – now the nation’s only undefeated team after Auburn lost twice last week – rose to No. 4 in both polls. In the AP poll, they were up three spots, and the Coaches Poll, two.

They have made a steady climb in the polls since first appearing in them the week of Dec. 9. The rankings also match an all-time high for the program, last reached in 2011.

There was a shakeup at the top as well, as Duke, like Auburn, lost twice last week. Baylor took over at No. 1 from Gonzaga and Kansas slipped in at No. 3 in the AP poll.

Time to go for 20 straight wins tomorrow. Remember the last time we did that? #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/G4JGIY6jTa — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 20, 2020

In the Coaches Poll, Gonzaga maintained its hold on the top spot, followed by Baylor and Kansas.

Auburn, after suffering two blowout losses to unranked teams, tumbled 12 spots, to No. 16 in both polls.

SDSU defeated Nevada by 13 on Saturday. The Athletic, in a piece published Tuesday, called the Aztecs “smart, steady and unbeatable.” and a team that keeps “getting the little things right.”

They play Wyoming at home at 8 p.m. Tuesday, where they can match the top winning streak in program history, 20, from 2010-2011. The 2013-14 team repeated the feat.

The team then hits the road to play UNLV at 1 p.m Sunday.

– Staff reports

