San Diego State, Powered by Feagin’s Hot Hand, Wins 17th Straight on the Season

KJ Feagin stood out for San Diego State with 23 points as the No. 7 Aztecs never allowed Boise State a lead, winning 83-65 at home Saturday.

Yanni Wetzell scored 20 and Malachi Flynn 19 as SDSU kept their perfect streak intact for the season. They are 17-0 and 6-0 in Mountain West play.

Matt Mitchell added seven rebounds and Flynn six assists.

A sellout crowd at Viejas Arena watched as the Aztecs started the game on an 8-0 run, building to a 23-9 lead. Feagin, a senior guard, led the way with three 3-pointers.

Coach Brian Dutcher called the atmosphere “electric.”

“The start definitely helped,” Dutcher said. “We got off to a fantastic start, the crowd got engaged immediately. and we just rode that wave of momentum.”

By the break, SDSU had established a 23-point lead on the way to the rout. Feagin, hot on the night, already had scored 16.

“From the first jumper, I knew it was going to be one of those breakout games,” Feagin said after the game.

SDSU is now approaching matching the program’s hottest start ever. In 2010-11, the Aztecs won their first 20 games, led by Kawhi Leonard, now a Los Angeles Clipper.

“We’re valuing everyday, we’re valuing every minute, we’re valuing every possession,” Feagin told XTRA 1360 after the game.

San Diego State hits the road to play Fresno State at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The team returns home for a 5 p.m. game Jan. 18.

"It's rare that you have a group like this… with a group like this you have to take care of it and you have to value it." – @kjfeag on this @Aztec_MBB team pic.twitter.com/qGXEJwN5Dg — XTRA 1360 (@XTRA1360) January 12, 2020

