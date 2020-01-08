Share This Article:

The wins keep on coming for San Diego State, as the Aztecs defeated Wyoming on the road Wednesday to improve to 16-0 on the season.

Malachi Flynn led teammates with 19 points in the 72-52 victory, while Yanni Wetzell followed close behind with 17. Matt Mitchell added eight rebounds.

SDSU, ranked No. 7 in the nation in the both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, are 5-0 in Mountain West play.

Wyoming fell to 5-12, winless in five conference games. San Diego State held the Cowboys to 33% shooting and led by as many as 23 points.

Mitchell said Tuesday that despite the team’s success this season, “we stay grounded and we stay focused.

“We can’t let our heads get too big and we have to stay grounded and stay together,” he said.

Coach Brian Dutcher added that even with SDSU’s perfect record, “We don’t feel as if were playing up to our potential yet.”

They also are short-handed. The team continues to await the return of Nathan Mensah, out with a respiratory ailment and Aguek Arop, due to a shoulder injury. Joel Mensah joined them Wednesday because of back spasms.

The Aztecs play Boise State in a sold-out game at home at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by a Tuesday contest at Fresno State.

– Staff reports

SDSU's Record Remains Unblemished As Aztecs Outpace Wyoming By 20

