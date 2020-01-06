Aztecs, at 15-0, Jump Into Top 10 of National College Basketball Polls

Share This Article:

San Diego State took a leap up both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, as the men’s basketball team moved into the top 10 for the first time this season.

The Aztecs, at 15-0, rose to No. 7 in both polls after ranking at No. 12 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP poll last week.

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain in the top three slots atop the polls. Auburn, the only other undefeated team in the nation, like SDSU, rose in the polls, to No. 5 in each.

ESPN, in its Power Rankings, placed the Aztecs at No. 5, behind Gonzaga, Duke, Baylor and Kansas, crediting the team for its defensive prowess and for securing the services of transfer Malachi Flynn.

San Diego State returns to action on the road at 6 p.m. Wednesday when they play Wyoming. The Aztecs defeated Utah State on Saturday.

Coach Dutcher, Matt Mitchell and Malachi Flynn talk about the team's upcoming game at Wyoming.#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/eTN23tOk8q — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 7, 2020

– Staff reports

