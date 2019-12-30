SDSU Hoops Continues Climb Up AP and Coaches Polls, Rising 2 Spots

Share This Article:

San Diego State inched up in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, as the men’s basketball team logged another win to remain unbeaten.

The Aztecs, at 13-0, rose two spots in both polls. They rank at at No. 12 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP poll.

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas sit atop each poll. Auburn, the only other undefeated team in the nation, held at No. 8 in both polls.

San Diego State returns to action at noon Wednesday at Viejas Arena against Fresno State in a Mountain West contest. The Aztecs outpaced Cal Poly 73-57 on Saturday.

Finishing out 2019 matching our best AP ranking since March 10, 2014.#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/f96KpFxNz3 — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) December 30, 2019

– Staff reports

