SDSU Hoops Continues Climb Up AP and Coaches Polls, Rising 2 Spots

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
SDSU Aztecs Basketball NCAA
Forward Matt Mitchell of San Diego State. Photo credit: Ernie Anderson, goaztecs.com

San Diego State inched up in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, as the men’s basketball team logged another win to remain unbeaten.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The Aztecs, at 13-0, rose two spots in both polls. They rank at at No. 12 in the Coaches Poll  and No. 13 in the AP poll.

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas sit atop each poll. Auburn, the only other undefeated team in the nation, held at No. 8 in both polls.

San Diego State returns to action at noon Wednesday at Viejas Arena against Fresno State in a Mountain West contest. The Aztecs outpaced Cal Poly 73-57 on Saturday.

– Staff reports

SDSU Hoops Continues Climb Up AP and Coaches Polls, Rising 2 Spots was last modified: December 31st, 2019 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss