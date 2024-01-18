Bull rider hangs on at the 35th annual Ramona Rodeo.

San Diego City Councilman Kent Lee Thursday announced he will introduce an ordinance banning rodeos in San Diego, citing animal cruelty.

“Entertainment is not a justification for cruelty toward animals,” Lee said. “The city of San Diego has a history of caring for animals, including investing in our shelters, community vet clinics and providing grants to local animal rescue nonprofits. This ordinance will ensure that no more animals will needlessly suffer under the guise of entertainment in San Diego.”

A three-day rodeo in Petco Park ended on Sunday, and drew significant controversy from animal rights activists, who protested the event. “Waco Kid,” a 6-year-old horse, threw his rider and crashed into a fence on Friday evening in the ballpark. Rodeo officials said the horse is recovering and the rider had some bumps and bruises, but was otherwise fine.

“Initial exam performed by the veterinarian team did not reveal any obvious signs of fracture or instability,” Jed Pugsley, livestock welfare director at San Diego Rodeo, wrote in a release.

Despite the good news on Waco Kid, some say the damage is done.

“We stand united in advocating for a ban on rodeos in the city of San Diego and beyond, as we firmly believe that entertainment should never compromise the well-being of animals,” said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “Rodeos, with their common use of inhumane tools perpetuate cruelty rather than genuine entertainment.”

Lee will introduce the ordinance at the Land Use and Housing Committee, which he chairs.

Lee was elected in 2022 to represent Mira Mesa, University City, Kearny Mesa, Sorrento Valley, Miramar and Scripps Ranch. He serves as the chair of the City Council’s Land Use and Housing and Budget and Government Efficiency committees.

–City News Service