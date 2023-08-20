A locator map of the 2:41 p.m. quake near Ojai. Photo credit: @USGS_ShakeAlert via X (Twitter)

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Ventura County Sunday, rocking much of the region as residents hunkered down for the approach of tropical storm Hilary.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury in the quake, which struck at 2:41 p.m. local time, roughly 4 miles southeast of Ojai and 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The temblor was followed by several smaller aftershocks. The largest measured at a magnitude of 3.6.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami from the quake.

The quake was widely felt across the region, with shaking in from the South Bay in Los Angeles County and into Riverside County.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into “earthquake mode” after the shaker, with crews dispatched to conduct inspections of all major infrastructure, such as bridges, apartment buildings, power lines and places where large numbers of people typically gather.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department wrote on social media that there are “no immediate reports of damage at this time,” but the agency warned there would likely be additional aftershocks.

Earthquake expert Lucy Jones, in another social media post, said that the shaker appeared to have been preceded by a series of foreshocks that began Saturday morning.

Southern California on Sunday was already dealing with tropical storm Hilary as it moved north through the state after lashing the Baja California peninsula earlier in the day.

