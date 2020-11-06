Gloria’s Lead Over Bry Grows to 67,887 Votes in San Diego Mayoral Race

Share This Article:

Assemblyman Todd Gloria added nearly 4,000 votes to his lead in the race to be San Diego’s next mayor Friday, coming close to being assured victory

Gloria leads fellow Democrat, City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry, by 67,887 votes with 205,000 ballots left to count. The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released new figures Friday afternoon.

Gloria leads, 56.15%-43.85%.

Bry has yet to concede. Representatives from both campaigns said statements were coming soon, but did not state when.

Another update is expected Saturday at 5 p.m.

Gloria expressed confidence in his victory on social media, retweeting several elected officials congratulating him for the victory. They include San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina.

If Gloria wins, he would be the first openly gay person and the first person of color elected to the position.

The winner succeeds Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer in the nonpartisan post. Faulconer is leaving due to term limits.

– City News Service

