Share This Article:

Assemblyman Todd Gloria held onto a commanding 12 percentage-point lead Thursday in the race to be San Diego’s next mayor.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Gloria had 56.2% of the vote, while City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry had 43.8%, according to figures released Thursday afternoon by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Gloria leads his fellow Democrat by 63,917 votes.

More than 65,000 votes were counted between early Wednesday morning and late Thursday afternoon with Bry pulling 0.2% closer to Gloria. Late ballots would have to break heavily in her favor for her to catch Gloria.

Gloria’s campaign manager Nick Serrano said “results are holding where we expected them to.”

Bry’s campaign manager Tom Shepard said the campaign would release a statement on Friday but did not provide more details late Thursday afternoon.

More than 300,000 votes in San Diego County are left to be tallied, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu estimates, but it is unclear how many of those are in San Diego.

With the prevalence of mail ballots in Tuesday’s election, it could be days or weeks before final numbers are determined.

Gloria expressed confidence in his victory on social media, retweeting several elected officials congratulating him for the victory, including San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins.

The winner will succeed Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer in the nonpartisan post. Faulconer was barred from running for re-election because of term limits.

— City News Service

Gloria Holds on to Big Lead in San Diego Mayor’s Race as More Votes Counted was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: