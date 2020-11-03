Complete Results for Nov. 3 General Election in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Here are the latest results for major San Diego County races and ballot measures as reported by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Scroll through the table above for the latest San Diego County tally.

The registrar’s office has counted some 1.3 million early ballots cast by mail and in person, but there are still hundreds of thousand Election Day votes to tally.

Here’s where the key races stand with 57.6% of countywide votes tallied — a substantially higher initial count than in past elections.

50th Congressional District — Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar leads Republican Darrell Issa by 50.5% to 49.45%. Campa-Najjar narrowly lost to Duncan Hunter in 2018 after the former Congressman was indicted on federal campaign fraud charges.

53rd Congressional District — In the race between two Democrats to succeed retiring Rep. Susan Davis, former Obama Administration official Sara Jacobs leads San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez by 59.1% to 40.9%.

Other Congressional Seats — Incumbents Mike Levin in the 49th District, Scott Peters in the 52nd District and Juan Vargas in the 50th District all had early leads at 60% or more.

State Legislature — State Sen. Toni Atkins appeared headed for reelection with 69.5% of the vote to challenger Linda Blankenship’s 30.5%. San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward had an early lead of 58.6% to challenger Sarah Davis’ 41.4%. Incumbents Randy Voepel, Marie Waldron, Tasha Boerner Horvath, Brian Maienschein, Shirley Weber and Lorena Gonzalez all had 50% or more of the vote.

Board of Supervisors — In District 1 in the South Bay, Nora Vargas leads state Sen. Ben Hueso by 54.5% to 45.5. In District 2 in East County, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus leads former state Sen. Joe Anderson by 51.0% to 49.0%. And in District 3 in North County, Terra Lawson-Remer leads incumbent Kristin Gaspar by 61.1% to 38.9%.

Superior Court —Deputy Atty. Gen. Tim Nader led Asst. U.S. Atty. Paul Starita by 55.5% to 44.5%.

Mayor of San Diego — State Assemblymember Todd Gloria leads City Councilmember Barbara Bry by 57.2% to 42.8%.

San Diego City Attorney — Incumbent Mara Elliott leads activist attorney Cory Briggs by 69.0% to 31.0%.

San Diego City Council — In District 1, Joe LaCava leads Will Mooreby 61.9% to 38.1%. In District 3, Stephen Whitburn leads ToniDuran by 63.4% to 36.6%. In District 5, Marni von Wilpert leads Joe Leventhal by 56.8% to 43.2%. In District 7, Raul Campillo leads Noli Zosa by 58.6% to 41.1%. And in District 9, Sean Elo-Rivera leads Kelvin Barrios, who dropped out of the race, by 64.1% to 35/9%.

Board of Education — In San Diego Unified’s District A, Sabrina Bazzo had an early but commanding lead over Crystal Trull with 63.3% of the vote to 37.3%. In District D, incumbent Richard Barrera led with 62.7% to 37.3%. And in District E, Sharon Whitehurst-Payne was ahead at 56.9% to 43.1%.

Local Ballot Measures — Measure A, the housing bond, is ahead by 57.9% to 42.1%, but requires a two-thirds majority to pass. Measure B, the police practices commission, is ahead by 76.2% to 23.8%. And Measure E, to remove height limits in the Midway District, was ahead by 57.6% to 42.4%.

State Propositions

Here’s a summary of the vote on the state propositions with 45.2% of ballots tabulated.

Updated at 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

