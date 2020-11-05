No Big Changes in Close San Diego Races as Registrar Continues Count

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released results from approximately 65,000 more ballots on Thursday afternoon, but there were no significant shifts in key local races.

Here are the latest results in three closely watched races with 1,327,151 ballots — 68.1% of vote — now counted:

50th Congressional District — Republican Darrell Issa leads Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar by 52.2% to 47.8%. The margin is 11,632 votes. The Campa-Najjar campaign said it is “still looking at the returns with a measure of hope and urge every last vote be counted.”

District 2 Supervisor — Poway Mayor Steve Vaus narrowly leads former state Sen. Joel Anderson by 50.2% to 49.8%. The margin is 914 votes.

San Diego Mayor — State Assemblymember Todd Gloria leads City Councilmember Barbara Bry by 56.2% to 43.8%. The margin is 63,917 votes. Despite the large margin, Bry has not conceded, saying she “will reserve judgement while the remaining ballots are counted.”

The registrar reported 305,000 ballots still outstanding. Those are ballots mailed on or just before Election Day as well as provisional ballots.

The registrar plans to update election results every weekday afternoon around 5 p.m. until all ballots are counted.

Click here for a link to complete local results from the Nov. 3 general election.

