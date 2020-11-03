Share This Article:

Voters were poised Tuesday to send newcomer Sara Jacobs to take over the Congressional seat held by Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego, who represented the 53rd District for nearly two decades before announcing in 2019 that she would not seek re-election.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

With 57.6% of ballots counted, Jacobs was leading challenger Georgette Gomez with 59.07% of the vote.

Jacobs, the granddaughter of Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs, is the founder and chair of San Diego for Every Child, a nonprofit focused on ending child poverty, served as a Obama administration policy advisor, and has focused on family issues and the role of America in the world after Trump. She counts the San Diego Union-Tribune and a number of influential Democrats in Congress among her endorsements.

Gomez, an environmental advocate who earned respect as chair of the Metropolitan Transit System board, has served on the city council since 2016 — representing District 9 — and as council president since 2018.

Long a Democratic stronghold, the 53rd District stretches from Linda Vista to the South Bay, and also covers portions of Eastern San Diego County, such as El Cajon and La Mesa.

— Staff report

Newcomer Jacobs Leads Gomez As Democrats Vie for 53rd Congressional Seat was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: