Bazzo Leads Trull in San Diego Unified District A Race; Incumbents Holding Seats

With 57.6% of ballots counted, early voting results for three open seats on the San Diego Unified School District governing board show the two incumbents ahead of their challengers, and a big lead in the race to determine who will replace longtime board member John Lee Evans.

DISTRICT A

In San Diego Unified’s District A, Sabrina Bazzo has an early but commanding lead over Crystal Trull with about 63% of the vote.

Bazzo, a health-care educator, and Trull, a university professor, are vying for the seat that John Lee Evans has held for three terms. Bazzo is endorsed by Lee, as well as two teachers unions.

DISTRICT D

Also holding a healthy lead is incumbent Richard Barrera, who appears to be headed for re-election. Barrera, a community organizer and labor relations leader, is up roughly 2-to-1 lead over challenger Camille Harris in the night’s early results for the District D seat.

Barrera, who was first elected to the board in 2008, won 97% of the vote in the March primary in District D.

DISTRICT E

In District E, it looks like voters will give Sharon Whitehurst-Payne a second term. The incumbent holds 56.94% of the vote over challenger Lawana Richmond’s 43.06%.

Whitehurst-Payne, who hold degrees in mathematics, is a former San Diego Unified educator. She has served on the governing board since 2016.

— Staff report

