Former Chula Vista Mayor Leads San Diego Superior Court Race

Tim Nader, a deputy attorney general, holds a lead Tuesday over federal prosecutor Paul Starita in the runoff for San Diego Superior Court Judge in Office 30 with 55% of the vote.

Nader is a former mayor of Chula Vista and Starita is a retired Marine colonel who served as a judge advocate.

The San Diego County Bar Association ranked Nader as “well qualified” and Starita as “exceptionally qualified.”

Nader was backed by county Democrats, while Starita was endorsed by county Republicans.

The People’s Alliance for Justice and Times of San Diego co-hosted a Zoom debate between the two candidates on Oct. 20.

