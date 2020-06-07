More Peaceful Demonstrations Scheduled Around San Diego County on Sunday

Share This Article:

Peaceful demonstrations, marches and other events to protest racism, inequality in the justice system and police brutality against people of color are scheduled Sunday throughout the county.

The new protests follow a peaceful Saturday during which thousands gathered downtown, there was a march in Carlsbad, and a vehicle caravan stretching nearly five miles visited many parts of San Diego County.

Here are some of the demonstrations planned for Sunday:

In Chula Vista, a Black Lives Matter protest is planned for 2 p.m. at Chula Vista Community Park, 1060 Eastlake Parkway. A march may follow on Eastlake Parkway between Corte Vista and Miller drive.

In Santee, a peaceful protest is planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of West Hills Parkway and Mast Boulevard. Another protest and march will start at 3 p.m. at the Cameron Family YMCA at 10123 Riverwalk Drive. Protesters will march to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at 8811 Cuyamaca St. and return to the YMCA at 6 p.m.

In Poway, a Black Lives Matter march will begin at 3 p.m. at the Poway thrift shops near 12845 Poway Road.

In Cardiff, a protest is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Cardiff river mouth beach parking lot. At 2 p.m., a rally with doctors, nurses and health care workers will be at the Cardiff Kook.

In Pacific Beach, a gathering is planned to start at 5 p.m. in the Trader Joe’s parking lot on Garnet Avenue and Ingraham Street. Protesters will then march to the beach.

In La Jolla, a gathering celebrating black culture is planned for 2 p.m. in Kellogg Park.

Protests across the nation — and the world — are being held in memory of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after a white officer pressed his knee to his neck for more than eight minutes.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

