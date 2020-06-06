Peaceful Justice Protests Include 3,000 at County Administration Center

Share This Article:

San Diego law enforcement agencies were observing protests against racism and police brutality at multiple locations Saturday, while Supervisor Nathan Fletcher called for the removal of all National Guard troops from the county.

At 10:45 a.m., the San Diego Police Department tweeted, “Protests are occurring and we are at each one ensuring a safe environment.”

The police department said about 3,000 people were at the County Administration Center, about 100 people were at a protest on Texas Street and Adams Avenue, and a Del Mar Heights event had a crowd of about 300.

“Our roadways will be busy all day so everyone, please be extra careful,” the police department said.

Meanwhile, Fletcher called for the removal of the National Guard from San Diego.

Two women prepare signs prior to protest and march in front of the County Administration Center on June 6. Photo by Chris Stone Protesters walk past National Guard troops guarding the San Diego County Administration Center on June 6. Photo by Chris Stone Signs are prepared for a Black Lives Matter march from the harbor to Hillcrest. Photo by Chris Stone A protester prepared a sign before the Black Lives Matter protest by the San Diego County Administration Center. Photo by Chris Stone A protester arrives for a Black Lives Matter protest and march on June 6. Photo by Chris Stone National Guard troops are stationed at the San Diego County Administration Center as protesters arrive for a march. Photo by Chris Stone National Guard troops pose for a young boy who accompanied family members to a protest and march. Photo by Chris Stone Activist Charles Alert Brown is momentarily overcome with emotion at the enthusiasm of the crowd at a Black Lives Matter protest. Photo by Chris Stone Protesters pause for 8 minutes and 46 seconds at the beginning of the Black Lives Matter gathering June 6. Photo by Chris Stone Activist Charles Albert Brown speaks about the importance of voting in the upcoming election. Photo by Chris Stone Activist Charles Alert Brown reads from prepared remarks at a Black Lives Matter protest and march that began at the San Diego County Administration Center and ended at the Pride flag at Normal Street and University Avenue. Photo by Chris Stone Protestors listen as Charles Brown speaks to thousands of people at the County Administration Center. Photo by Chris Stone Protest organizer Charles Albert Brown spoke to thousands before the march began. Photo by Chris Stone Thousands of protesters gather in front of the Country Administration Center for a Black Lives Matter protest followed by a march. Photo by Chris Stone A protester observes an 8-minute, 46-second period of silence at the Black Lives Matter gathering June 6. Photo by Chris Stone Henry Wallace, chairman of the San Diego Original Black Panther Party, encourages protesters to continue to fight for justice. Photo by Chris Stone Activist David Thompson Jr. speaks to a Black Lives Matter protest speaks about gay and black rights. Photo by Chris Stone With arms locked, protesters in a Black Lives Matter march by the harbor. Photo by Chris Stone Thousands of protesters begin a Black Lives Matter march that began at the harbor and ended in Hillcrest. Photo by Chris Stone Protesters on bikes lead thousands of protesters at the Country Administration Center on June 6. Photo by Chris Stone Thousands of protesters begin a Black Lives Matter march that began at the harbor and ended in Hillcrest. Photo by Chris Stone Organizers lead a Black Lives Matter protest consisting of thousands of marchers. Photo by Chris Stone Thousands of protesters begin a Black Lives Matter march that began at the harbor and ended in Hillcrest. Photo by Chris Stone Thousands of protesters begin a Black Lives Matter march that began at the harbor and ended in Hillcrest. Photo by Chris Stone Protesters walk past police cars parked along Ash Street at the beginning of the route. Photo by Chris Stone The last marcher holds up a sign as San Diego police officers follow the march on bike. Photo by Chris Stone Thousands of protesters begin a Black Lives Matter march that began at the harbor and ended in Hillcrest. Photo by Chris Stone Thousands begin a Black Lives Matter march from the harbor to Hillcrest. Photo by Chris Stone Marchers protest the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman on Memorial Day. Photo by Chris Stone

Fletcher tweeted, “We need to focus on efforts around authentic dialogue, uplifting the voices of the peaceful protestors and driving substantive change to address the problem of systemic racism. These protests are peaceful and the presence of the National Guard only escalates the situation.

“While there are times, particularly those around responding to natural disasters or humanitarian need, when the National Guard might be appropriate, this is not one of them,” he continued.

Outside the County Administration Building, protesters gathered Saturday for a demonstration against racism and police brutality as National Guard troops and San Diego police stood near the building.

At 10 a.m., protesters observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence in memory of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after a white officer pressed his knee to his neck for more than eight minutes.

The four officers who handled the arrest were all fired and later charged with crimes. Derek Chauvin, the officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree murder. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Critics have spotlighted Floyd’s death as an illustration of wider law enforcement abuses.

At about 10:17 a.m., the police said the large group of 3,000 peaceful protesters began to march onto Ash Street.

“They will be going north on Sixth Avenue towards Hillcrest,” police said. “We will be temporarily closing numerous streets to allow the march to continue.”

Another protest was planned for noon at the Torrey Pines Gliderport, according to organizers.

The gathering is a “moving protest” put on by Black Lives Matter that will make their way all over San Diego. The group will start in Torrey Pines before heading to La Jolla, Las Colinas Detention Center, El Cajon, Hillcrest, National City, and ending in San Diego.

Also at noon at Civic Center Park in Vista, a protest called “100 Mothers March for Criminal Justice Reform” will include mothers from across Southern California. Organizations participating include Mothers Against Police Brutality; Mothers Against Racism in America; and Mothers Against Criminal Injustices.

At 9 a.m. Saturday at Tourmaline Beach, hundreds of surfers gathered on the shore and in the water to “Paddle for Peace.” The event’s flyer said, “It is important that we lead with kindness and come together as a community full of love and support.”

In Chula Vista, police officials said they are aware of a planned peace rally in the Memorial Park area. The organizers plan to remain in the park while they play music and worship.

Also Saturday, San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore tweeted, “All of Friday’s demonstrations in sheriff’s department jurisdictions were peaceful. We will always support the public’s right to free speech and assembly. We encourage the peaceful gathering of people. We respect your right to be heard. Thank you.”

On Friday, groups of demonstrators hit San Diego streets for an eighth straight day, marching, chanting and holding protest signs aloft to honor the memory of Floyd and to demand racial equity and an end to excessive force in the nation’s policing.

Rallies began in Carlsbad and Escondido in the mid-afternoon, with gatherings later in the day in Oceanside, San Diego and other communities.

Updated at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020

–City News Service

