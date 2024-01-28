Child’s toy damaged by flooding. Photo by Chris Stone

Clean-up crews were working Sunday to clear streets of mud and debris so the city of San Diego can make necessary repairs following last week’s storm.

More than 1,443 tons of mud, debris and trash have been removed from areas impacted around the county by flooding, including Southcrest, Shelltown, Mountain View, Encanto and others, according to San Diego city officials.

Through the weekend, the city’s stormwater crews have been clearing channels along 38th and Alpha streets in Southcrest, Beta and Birch streets and between Akins and Imperial avenues in Encanto.

Emergency contractors continued clearing seven channel locations near National and 33rd Street and Federal and Home avenues. Teams working with the city’s Environmental Services Department are assisting with the removal and proper disposal of hazardous materials such as paint, oil and batteries, according to the city.

San Diego County and Cal Fire are offering free sandbags to residents and businesses in unincorporated areas for flood protection.

The county encouraged the use of sandbags due to the possibility of another storm heading to the San Diego region. Showers are expected to begin Wednesday night through Friday, with a chance of heavy rain hitting Thursday.

County officials advised the public to call ahead and check sandbag availability. Some stations may have a limited supply. A complete list of sand and sandbag locations can be found at www.alertsandiego.org/en- us/recovery/sandbags.html.