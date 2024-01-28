A cloud reflection after rain in Balboa Park. Photo by Chris Stone

Cooler, wetter weather is on its way after gusty Santa Ana winds weaken through San Diego County by Tuesday, forecasters say.

Showers and dropping temperatures are anticipated Wednesday night through Friday, with a chance of heavy rain hitting Thursday and likely continuing into the first full week of February.

The weather risk outlook next 7 days, the Santa Ana winds tapering on Sunday but mild through mid week, then a Pacific storm with a cold front and atmospheric river for Thursday and Friday #CAWX #socal pic.twitter.com/nKDQ1f9rGy — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 27, 2024

The county is encouraging residents to prepare by picking up free sandbags and keeping an eye on emergency alerts.

Monday’s San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with waves anticipated from 3 to 5 feet and a west swell from 270 degrees. Surf could be 8 to 10 feet on west-facing beaches of San Diego County by Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Downtown San Diego is expected to be mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected Monday in the desert areas, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the week. Moderate winds and a mix of clear and partly cloudy conditions is expected in the mountains, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected next week, with daytime temperatures hitting the mid to upper 60s. Inland valley areas are expected to be clear and partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the low 70s.

City News Service contributed to this report.