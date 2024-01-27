Sandbags can be a crucial tool to prevent flooding in a major storm. Photo courtesy County News Center

Officials reminded the public Saturday that the county and Cal Fire are offering free sandbags to residents and businesses in unincorporated areas for flood protection.

The county encouraged the use of sandbags due to the possibility of another storm heading to the region. Showers are expected to begin Wednesday night and continue through Friday, with a chance of heavy rain hitting Thursday.

Check online for a complete list of sand and sandbag locations. The many sites include Bonita, Julian, Fallbrook, Ramona and Spring Valley.

San Diego County officials advised the public to call ahead to fire stations to check sandbag availability. Some stations may have a limited supply.

Widespread precipitation with the next Pacific storm driven by a strong extended jet stream – a cold front and atmospheric river is expected Thursday with much colder air for Friday and lower snow levels – here is the rainfall total forecast #cawx #socal pic.twitter.com/eMb6p3pI4z — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 27, 2024

– City News Service