Flooding in National City on Monday. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Widespread rain fell across the San Diego region Monday, prompting concerns of flooding in some areas.

As strong storm cells developed over the area Monday morning, various flash flood warnings were issued in select San Diego County areas, including the northern county coast and western valleys, and coastal and valley locations in central and southern San Diego County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued.

“A low pressure system will move inland through southern California and northern Baja (Monday),” according to the NWS. “Precipitation will become more widespread and heavier this morning and continue into this afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms for this morning into this evening. Showers will decrease late tonight and end from north to south on Tuesday. Continued cool through Thursday, then warmer and dry for Friday through Sunday as high pressure aloft strengthens along the West Coast.”

Rainfall was expected to range from around one inch near the coast to 2 inches in the mountains with around one-half inch in the deserts, according to the NWS.

Over San Diego County coastal waters Monday, gusty southerly winds were expected to develop Monday morning then shift and weaken Monday afternoon, the NWS said. Stronger northwest winds could develop Monday evening, continue into Tuesday afternoon, and generate choppy, steep and hazardous seas.

Periods of moderate to locally heavy rain was expected to decrease in the afternoon. There is a chance of thunderstorms through Monday evening, with gusty, erratic winds likely near any thunderstorms. forecasters said.

The weather service issued a small craft advisory until 1 p.m. Tuesday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border and out to 30 nautical miles.

At the area’s beaches, there is a 10% to 20% chance of lightning through Monday evening, with highest chances in the afternoon. Surf was expected to continue to be elevated through Wednesday, mostly 3 to 6 feet, according to the NWS.

Coastal flooding was possible during morning high tides at low-lying beaches, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

A flood watch was issued until 9 p.m. Monday for San Diego County coastal areas, deserts, mountains and valleys.

San Diego Gas & Electric issued a statement Monday urging residents to stay away from damaged and downed power lines.

“During rainstorms, power lines may become damaged or fall, potentially posing a threat to those nearby,” it read. “It is crucial for customers to stay safe, be vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid potential dangers associated with downed power lines.”

Residents should always assume downed lines are energized, keep a safe distance and never touch them. If you come across a downed power line, call 9-1-1 and SDG&E at 1-800-411-7343. Do not attempt to handle the situation yourself.

Crews are on standby ready to report to any downed power lines or power outages.

Updated at 11:20 a.m. Jan. 22, 2024

–City News Service