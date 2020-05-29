San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, May 29

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

• There have been 7,240 cases and 266 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 103,886 cases and 4,068 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,744,258 cases and 102,709 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 140 new cases of coronavirus and six more deaths from the disease.

• Coronavirus cases are surging in Imperial County, leading to saturated hospitals, a cross-border overspill of patients and airlifts from rural U.S. clinics.

• Columnist Ken Monroe writes that Gov. Gavin Newsom has shown strong leadership in response to coronavirus, but now he needs to unleash the power of private enterprise to protect our livelihoods.

