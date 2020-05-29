Share This Article:

Several local cities will receive $95,000 in grants for a new pilot program to promote safe spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Shared Streets program, through the San Diego Association of Governments, supports areas for residents to maintain distance, but still obtain goods, services and exercise.

In addition to San Diego County, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Oceanside, San Diego and Solana Beach received funding.

All of the 18 incorporated cities and the county were eligible to apply.

“As we safely reopen the economy, this program will ensure people stay safe while enjoying the outdoors,” said SANDAG Chair and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.

Each jurisdiction in the region was invited to apply for up to $5,000. In addition, they were encouraged to propose other projects if additional funds remained.

The grantees proposed a range of activities, including closing residential streets to through traffic and enhancing signage.

– City News Service

County, Local Cities, Receive ‘Safe Space’ Funding to Promote Social Distancing was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: