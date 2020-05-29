San Diego County Reports 140 New Coronavirus Cases and 6 Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 140 new cases of coronavirus Friday and six more deaths from the disease.

A total of 4,624 tests were counted, with 3% coming back positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 3.1%.

Since the first local case was reported in March, there have been 151,910 tests administered, with 7,240 positive results and 266 deaths.

The county, state, local hospitals and private companies like CVS have dramatically increased testing, with a goal of 5,200 a day combined with contract-tracing to keep the epidemic under control.

The county did not hold a public media briefing on Friday, but has scheduled one for Monday.

