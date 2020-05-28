San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Thursday, May 28

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 5:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

• There have been 7,100 cases and 260 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 101,697 cases and 3,973 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,719,855 cases and 101,562 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 117 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths.

• In another easing of coronavirus restrictions, San Diego County public health officials announced Thursday that it will be permissible to sit or sunbathe on the beach beginning June 2.

• CVS Health announced that it will open seven additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across San Diego County Friday, as part of its goal to establish 1,000 testing locations across the country by the end of the month.

• The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club announced it plans to start its racing season on July 10, pending the approval of the California Horse Racing Board. Races will be held without spectators.

• Preparing for the coronavirus epidemic has been a disaster for many California hospitals, costing them as much as $14 billion and forcing them to lay off of thousands of health care workers.

• Beginning June 1, Amtrak‘s Pacific Surfliner train service will be partially restored to San Luis Obispo, with one train in each direction extending up to that city daily.

• Little Italy’s Monello and Bencotto restaurants announced they will reopen for dine-in on Friday, and in Kensington Cucina Sorella is also targeting Friday.

• Critic Pat Launer writes that since it will be a long time before we all convene in a theater again, San Diego theatermakers are exploring serial online productions.

• Raoul Lowery Contreras writes that President Trump may frequently be critical of Mexico, but he shares with that country’s president a hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

