County Public Health Reports 117 New Coronavirus Cases and 5 Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 117 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths on Thursday.

Results from 3,699 tests were returned in the past 24 hours, down from daily numbers near 5,000 last week, but officials said this was probably because of the long Memorial Day weekend.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said that despite the lower number of tests, the county is on track in dealing with the pandemic.

“Our goal of testing approximately 5,000 individuals per day is well within sight, and we are trending in the right direction with our metrics,” she said at a media briefing.

But she urged San Diegans to continue to wear face coverings in public and not to become complacent despite the progress in frighting the disease.

Since the first local case in March, the county has reported 147,286 tests, 7,100 positive cases and 260 deaths.

Wooten said the latest victims ranged in age from 64 to 97 and all had underlying medical conditions, which officials have described as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity and other chronic conditions.

