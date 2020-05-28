Sitting, Sunbathing on San Diego Beaches to Be Permitted Starting June 2

Share This Article:

In another easing of coronavirus restrictions, San Diego County public health officials announced Thursday that it will be permissible to sit or sunbathe on the beach beginning June 2.

The change in the public health order allows “family units” to relax together on the beach, though face coverings and social distancing are still required.

“As the weather heats up, we’ve been working to reduce restrictions,” said Supervisor Greg Cox at a media briefing. “We’re taking this action as we continue to carefully allow some semblance of normality to resume in San Diego.”

Parking lots and piers will remain closed, and playing active sports like football and volleyball is still forbidden.

This next step in reopening beaches is set for June 2 to give coastals cities times to prepare for the change.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public heath officer, said the plan was made in consultation with all of the beach cities, so “we are anticipating that this will be consistent across the entire county” next week.

