Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

• There have been 6,983 cases and 255 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 98,980 cases and 3,884 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, though Johns Hopkins reported the number of cases had actually passed 100,000.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,697,459 cases and 100,271 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 100 new coronavirus cases and six deaths on a day marked by grim state and national milestones in the fight against the disease.

• A nonprofit watchdog group in Washington state had “laudable” aims, a Seattle judge said, but he threw out its lawsuit targeting Fox News for its coverage of COVID-19.

• Rady Children’s Hospital and San Diego County announced a collaborative COVID-19 testing initiative aimed at testing up to 2,000 children and their families per day.

• To help residents impacted by feelings of loneliness and isolation during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order and as the city begins to slowly reopen, San Diego expanded its AgeWell Social Calls Program to offer comfort to San Diegans of all ages, including those who only speak Spanish.

• The Pendry San Diego in the Gaslamp announced it will reopen to hotel and restaurant guests on Tuesday, June 2.

• San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is now open to members only. They’re required to make online reservations via the garden’s new online ticketing system before their visit and bring proof of reservations with them, as well as their membership cards.

• The San Diego Loyal soccer club announced fans have raised $75,000 for The Conrad Prebys Foundation COVID-19 Response Challenge. The foundation will match that and give $150,000 in support of Rady Children’s Hospital.

