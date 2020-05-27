Grim Pandemic Milestone: 100,000 California Cases, 100,000 U.S. Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 100 new coronavirus cases and six deaths on a day marked by grim state and national milestones in the fight against the disease.

California reached 101,032 confirmed cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the widely-followed global statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, while the United States marked 100,047 deaths.

“My heart aches for those who have lost loved ones to this horrific illness,” said California Sen. Kamala Harris. “As we remember the more than 100,000 people in the United States who we have lost to COVID-19, we must recognize that much of this suffering was preventable and commit to speaking the truth about what we face in the months to come.”

She urged the Trump administration to “start listening to the experts and following the science. Lives depend on it.”

President Trump has encouraged states to reopen, citing the growing number of tests being administered and the devastating impact of lockdowns on the economy.

“We pass 15,000,000 tests today, by far the most in the world. Open safely!” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

In San Diego, public health officials have reported 6,983 cases and 255 deaths since the first local case in March. A total of 143,587 tests have been administered locally.

The new respiratory disease has killed more Americans than the AIDS epidemic from 1981 through 1989, and is far deadlier than the seasonal flu has been in decades. The last time the flu killed as many people in the United States was in the 1957-1958 season, when 116,000 died.

