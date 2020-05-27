By Ken Stone

Share This Article:

A nonprofit watchdog group in Washington state had “laudable” aims, a Seattle judge said Wednesday, but he threw out its lawsuit targeting Fox News.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“WASHLITE’s professed goal in this lawsuit — to ensure that the public receives accurate information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 — is laudable,” said King County Superior Court Judge Brian McDonald.

But the means employed by the Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics against a cable news channel “runs afoul of the protections of the First Amendment,” he said in an eight-page order.

“This Court concludes that WASHLITE’s [Consumer Protection Act] claim against Fox is barred under the First Amendment. Fox’s motion to dismiss is GRANTED.”

This story will be updated.

Seattle Judge Throws Out COVID-19 ‘Hoax’ Suit Against Fox News was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: