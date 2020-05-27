Seattle Judge Throws Out COVID-19 ‘Hoax’ Suit Against Fox News

Sean Hannity of Fox News.
Sean Hannity of Fox News was targeted by WASHLITE in its civil suit against Fox Corp. Image via YouTube.com

By Ken Stone

A nonprofit watchdog group in Washington state had “laudable” aims, a Seattle judge said Wednesday, but he threw out its lawsuit targeting Fox News.

“WASHLITE’s professed goal in this lawsuit — to ensure that the public receives accurate information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 — is laudable,” said King County Superior Court Judge Brian McDonald.

But the means employed by the Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics against a cable news channel “runs afoul of the protections of the First Amendment,” he said in an eight-page order.

“This Court concludes that WASHLITE’s [Consumer Protection Act] claim against Fox is barred under the First Amendment. Fox’s motion to dismiss is GRANTED.”

This story will be updated.

