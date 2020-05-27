San Diego Botanic Garden Begins Phased Reopening Plan for Members Wednesday

Share This Article:

San Diego Botanic Garden begins its phased reopening plan Wednesday, May 27, and notified its members that it is now open for SDBG members only beginning Wednesday.

SDBG members are required to make online reservations via the garden’s new online ticketing system prior to their visit and bring proof of reservations with them, as well as their membership cards, to the garden when they arrive. This new online ticketing system is available to members at SDBGarden.org.

The garden made the decision to reopen in phases in order to ensure proper social distancing and other operational guidelines outlined by local, state, and government officials could be met, so that members, visitors, and staff could all safely enjoy the garden.

“San Diego Botanic Garden is thrilled to open our gates and retool our operation for safety during COVID-19,” said SDBG President and CEO, Ari Novy, Ph.D. “The garden is a place of great serenity and healing that is a potent antidote to the challenges of social distancing.”

In addition to a phased reopening plan, with the garden looking to invite the general public back to the Garden within the next several weeks (when appropriate), there are also several other changes of note at the garden including:

The Garden will be open Wednesday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. only (Closed on Monday and Tuesday).

Reservations via the Garden’s new online ticketing system will be REQUIRED for an entry during all phases of reopening. NO WALK UPS will be allowed.

SDBG members are asked to arrive at their scheduled date/time with their ticket(s) (either printed or on a cell phone) for entry along with their membership card(s).

The garden’s main entrance has been temporarily moved to the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory at the corner of Ecke Ranch Road and Quail Gardens Drive (450 Quail Gardens Drive). Parking is available at the Conservatory and additional parking is available at San Dieguito Heritage Ranch across the street from the Conservatory.

EVERYONE ages 2+ will be required to wear a face mask or covering at all times in the Garden.

To help maintain appropriate social distancing, paths and trails have been made one-way, with marked entrances and exits.

Hamilton Children’s Garden and Seeds of Wonder remain closed until local, state, and federal authorities deem it safe for children’s areas to reopen.

Gift Shop, Feel Good Coffee Cart, Larabee House, and Ecke Building are also closed.

Guest restrooms are sanitized every 2 hours.

For more information and to make reservations, please visit SDBGarden.org.

