San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, May 22

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 2:50 p.m. on Friday, May 22.

• There have been 6,434 cases and 242 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Friday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 86,197 cases and 3,542 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,596,633 cases and 95,823 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state will issue guidelines by Monday for the reopening of churches and other houses of worship across California, despite President Donald Trump’s insistence that they be allowed to reopen immediately for in-person services.

• San Diego County’s unadjusted unemployment rose in April to a record 15%, according to data released by the California Economic Development Department.

• Emergency medical reinforcements began work at a small Imperial County hospital straining to cope with a recent surge in coronavirus patients, some of them turned away from overwhelmed hospitals across the border in Mexico.

• Valley View Casino & Hotel and Harrah’s Resort Southern California both reopened with restrictions, becoming the third and fourth tribal casinos to do so.

• The American flag will be flown at half-staff at all public buildings through sunset on Sunday to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic under a proclamation by President Trump.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined LGBTQ community leaders to lay wreaths at intersections along Harvey Milk Street in Hillcrest and Balboa Park in honor of what would have been Milk’s 90th birthday. The ceremony was held in lieu of the annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast.

• The San Diego Public Library will begin offering contact-free pickup service at 11 of its branches beginning May 26.

