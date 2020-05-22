Flagship Cruises to Return to San Diego Bay as Health Restrictions Ease

Share This Article:

Flagship Cruises and Events announced Friday its San Diego Bay cruises will resume Saturday, with new measures in place to help protect patrons and staff from the coronavirus.

The daily harbor tour and Patriot Jet Boat cruises will open with limited capacity to allow for social distancing, and masks will be required for passengers and employees.

Dinner cruises will resume May 29. The company is accepting reservations for all tours.

“We know it’s been a difficult spring for everyone. We’re excited to offer you a safe and easy escape. Come reconnect with our beautiful city and enjoy a much-deserved breath of fresh air,” a company release reads.

Flagship Cruises is celebrating its 105th anniversary in business this month.

— City News Service

