San Diego County Reports 119 New Coronavirus Cases and 1 Death

San Diego County public health officials reported 119 new coronavirus cases on Friday and one additional death.

A total of 4,056 tests were counted as the county builds toward a goal of 5,200 daily tests — the number considered necessary to control the spread of the virus once businesses fully reopen.

Since the first coronavirus case in March, the county has reported 124,615 tests, 6,434 positive cases and 242 deaths.

The latest victim was 35 years old and had underlying medical conditions. The gender of the victim was not reported.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, warned that the region’s success to date in controlling the epidemic could be at risk if residents do not follow safety rules as businesses reopen.

“Our metrics could begin to trend in the wrong direction, so I’m asking all of our San Diego County residents, businesses and organizations to please adhere to the health officer’s orders,” she said.

