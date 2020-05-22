San Diego Library to Open 11 Branches for Pickup Service on Tuesday, May 26

Share This Article:

The San Diego Public Library will begin offering contact-free pickup service at 11 of its branches beginning Tuesday, May 26, city staff announced Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Starting Tuesday, pickup service will be available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the following locations: Carmel Valley, College-Rolando, La Jolla/Riford, Logan Heights, Mira Mesa, Mission Hills- Hillcrest/Knox, Mission Valley, Point Loma/Hervey, Rancho Bernardo, San Ysidro and Valencia Park/Malcolm X.

Patrons with existing holds will be notified by email when their materials are available. The San Diego Public Library will begin accepting new holds for pickup on June 1.

“The pickup service is an important first step in the library’s return to full service,” said San Diego Public Library Director Misty Jones. “While our libraries have been physically closed, patrons have been using our online resources in record numbers. However, we’ve heard from many people who prefer physical books and this pickup service allows them to access some of the resources they’ve been missing.”

The pickup service will restore access to 2.9 million physical materials in the San Diego Public Library’s collection to library patrons for the first time since libraries were closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrons will need to present a valid library card or library card number to pick up their materials. Library facilities will not be open to the public and will not accept returns at this time. Due dates on items currently checked out have been extended to June 12. Patrons can visit the library’s pickup service page for more information, including how to place a hold and what patrons can expect when they arrive to collect their materials.

“We’re flattening the curve, and as San Diegans continue to do the right thing we will expand and restore neighborhood services in a safe and responsible way,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “We know San Diegans love and miss their libraries, so we’re excited to offer contact-free pickup to provide access to millions of books and other materials while implementing safeguards to protect employees and patrons.”

–City News Service

San Diego Library to Open 11 Branches for Pickup Service on Tuesday, May 26 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: