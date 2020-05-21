San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Thursday, May 21

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

• There have been 6,315 cases and 241 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 86,197 cases and 3,542 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,576,542 cases and 94,661 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County public health officials reported 175 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths.

• Some San Diego restaurants opened for dine-in breakfast, and more were preparing to open in the evening and over the coming week after California approved accelerated Stage 2 reopenings with social-distancing restrictions.

• CVS Health announced it will open seven drive-thru testing sites across San Diego County starting Friday.

• Over 1,400 San Diego inmates have been released early due to COVID-19. Second Chance Program, a local nonprofit focused on helping formerly incarcerated San Diegans find work and build pathways to self-sufficiency, has just launched a virtual Job Readiness Program to help these individuals transition during this difficult time.

• San Diego’s Kathryn Cloward, who’s written a series of “Kathryn the Grape” children’s books, has published “It’s OK to Cry,” a resource for parents navigating difficult conversations with their children about COVID-19.

• Hera Hub will be opening their Mission Valley and Sorrento Valley coworking spaces to the public tomorrow on Friday.

• The Children’s Nature Retreat, a 20-acre animal sanctuary in Alpine with 140-plus domesticated animals,will reopen Saturday for appointment-only visits.

• Campland on the Bay will open watersports rentals for the summer beginning Friday, in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

• Columnist Molly Bowman-Styles writes that voters should remember the local politicians who piled on when the national lockdown protests began.

