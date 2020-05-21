Westfield to Re-Open San Diego County Malls for In-Store Shopping May 29

Westfield shopping centers throughout San Diego will open the doors to in-store shopping next Friday under modified hours and health and safety protocols to protect customers and employees.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The four Westfield malls in the county – UTC, Mission Valley, North County and Plaza Bonita – will reopen at 11 a.m. on May 29. Initial modified shopping hours are 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Individual retailer hours may vary. A number of retailers will continue to provide curb-side pickup of online orders as well.
Each center will implement relevant government-
New health and safety practices include increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following CDC and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and water fountains; monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines; and implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures.
“We are excited to welcome back guests and come together as a community again,” said Nino Rodriguez, vice president of shopping center management.
— Staff report
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: