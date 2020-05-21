Westfield to Re-Open San Diego County Malls for In-Store Shopping May 29

Share This Article:

Westfield shopping centers throughout San Diego will open the doors to in-store shopping next Friday under modified hours and health and safety protocols to protect customers and employees.

The four Westfield malls in the county – UTC, Mission Valley, North County and Plaza Bonita – will reopen at 11 a.m. on May 29. Initial modified shopping hours are 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Individual retailer hours may vary. A number of retailers will continue to provide curb-side pickup of online orders as well.

Each center will implement relevant government- mandated health and safety protocols as well as provide new services and amenities to address customer concerns during this initial recovery phase in the community, a Westfield spokeswoman said.

New health and safety practices include increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following CDC and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and water fountains; monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines; and implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures.

“We are excited to welcome back guests and come together as a community again,” said Nino Rodriguez, vice president of shopping center management.

— Staff report

