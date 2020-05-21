San Diego County Reports 175 New COVID-19 Cases and 11 Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 175 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths on Thursday.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county continues to increase its capacity to test residents and trace contacts in the event of a positive result.

There were 4,722 tests reported in the past day, near the goal of 5,200 needed to ensure control of the pandemic once all businesses reopen. In addition, there were 301 people employed to trace the contacts of any infected individuals.

“Another really good day of testing,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher at a briefing for media. “You can see the continued increase in testing.”

Since the first case in March, the county has reported 120,559 tests with 6,315 positive cases and 241 deaths.

The latest victims ranged in age from 51 to 100.

