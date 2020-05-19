San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, May 19

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

• There have been 6,026 cases and 222 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 81,795 cases and 3,334 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,525,367 cases and 91,730 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 80 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths from the disease.

• The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a formal request to Gov. Gavin Newsom to accelerate the reopening of some sports activities, personal services such as hair salons and fitness clubs, and outdoor religious services shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• A quarter of workers currently employed or recently unemployed say their confidence in their ability to retire comfortably has declined in light of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study by the Southern California-based Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

• San Diego Gas & Electric is asking locked-down graduates to think twice about celebrating with Mylar balloons, which can easily cause outages if they touch power lines.

• Traffic accidents and DUI arrests have declined as Californians observe stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of motorists cited for driving more than 100 mph increased by nearly 50%.

• Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Valley Center is the latest local casino to announce its reopening plans, with the first phase beginning at noon on Friday.

• A rideshare driver who has switched to delivery apps writes that being an independent contractor at a time when a record number of employees are being laid off means he can stay afloat financially.

• Kirk Effinger writes that a small but vocal contingent of people decrying government encroachment on their freedoms are trying to make the case that the Constitution gives them unfettered rights to do and say anything they want, the rest of us be damned.

