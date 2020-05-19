San Diego County Reports 80 New Coronavirus Cases and 11 Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 80 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths from the disease on Tuesday.

The latest victims of the disease were three women and eight men ranging in age from their late 40s to their 80s. All but one had underlying health issues.

Since the first local case in March, the county has reported 111,035 tests with 6,026 confirmed cases and 222 deaths.

Only 3% of the latest batch of tests were positive, and the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests dropped to 3.9%.

The latest test results come as the county prepares for a limited reopening of restaurants and retail establishments and is seeking permission from Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen hair salons and fitness clubs.

