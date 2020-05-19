CHP Reports Fewer DUI Arrests, But More 100 mph-Plus Tickets Amid Lockdown

Share This Article:

Traffic accidents and DUI arrests have declined as Californians observe stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of motorists cited for driving more than 100 mph increased by nearly 50%, authorities said Tuesday.

“People are … eliminating non-essential travel, and as a result, there has been a significant reduction in the number of commuters on the highways,” California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley said.

“Resist the temptation to speed; drivers are easier to spot when they are on a nearly empty roadway,” Stanley said. “Remember, taking care of one another goes beyond wearing a face covering and physical distancing. As communities in California move into the next phases of reopening, continue to slow down, pay attention to the road, drive sober, and keep yourself and those around you from becoming a grim statistic,” Stanley said.

Preliminary CHP data show a 75% decrease in the number of crashes in California from March 19 to April 30, as compared to the same period in 2019.

There was an 88% reduction in the number of fatalities in crashes and a 62% decrease in the number of people injured in crashes. And the number of DUI arrests made by CHP officers decreased nearly 42%.

“However, not all of the state’s drivers have been on their best behavior during the pandemic,” a CHP statement said. “The open roads have led to a few brazen motorists testing the speed limit — and eventually meeting up with a CHP officer for a citation.”

Between March 19 and April 30, CHP officers issued 2,738 citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph, an increase of 46% from the same period last year statewide.

