Supervisors Approve COVID-19 Stimulus Package

What its authors billed as “a comprehensive economic and humanitarian stimulus package” using funds from the federal coronavirus relief bill was approved Tuesday by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The package consists of $175 million for the county’s COVID-19 response/recovery; $100 million for virus testing, tracing and treatment; $50 million for 17 cities; $17 million to help restaurants and small businesses; $15 million for behavioral health services; and $2 million for child welfare services.

The county has received $334 million in funding from the coronavirus aid bill. County officials expect there might be more funding coming from the federal and state governments to make up for any shortfall caused the coronavirus outbreak, according to Luis Monteagudo, the director of communications for board Chairman Greg Cox.

The board approved the funding as part of two agenda items. The board voted unanimously on the first, which dealt with funding for cities.

The second agenda item, involving the comprehensive funding plan, passed 4-1, with Supervisor Jim Desmond opposed.

“The math has to work for me,” Desmond said.

— City News Service

