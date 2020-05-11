San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, May 11

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 11.

• There have been 4,926 positive cases and 175 deaths. among San Diego County residents as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 66,680 cases and 2,745 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,339,819 cases and 79,894 deaths as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• In another casualty of the pandemic, San Diego State University announced it will host a virtual commencement celebration on Saturday to honor the Class of 2020 graduates. The event will be live-streamed.

• The San Diego Gulls announced they will give fans the option of receiving refunds for tickets for the hockey team’s six unplayed home games for the 2019-20 season.

• Carlbad-based Callaway Golf announced a $100,000 donation to the nonprofit humanitarian aid organization MedShare for its COVID-19 response work.

• Sony Electronics, which is based in Ranch Bernardo, announced that it will donate 10,000 N95 masks to Scripps hospitals throughout San Diego County.

