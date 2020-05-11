Gulls Offering Refunds for Tickets for Unplayed Home Games

Share This Article:

The San Diego Gulls announced Monday they will give fans the option of receiving refunds for tickets for the hockey team’s six unplayed home games for the 2019-20 season.

Fans can also use the value of the tickets as a credit toward games during the 2020-21 regular season or donate their credit to the San Diego Gulls Foundation, the team’s main charitable beneficiary.

The American Hockey League announced Monday the league’s Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup playoffs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions,” league President and CEO David Andrews said.

“The league’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season. We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months,” he said. “The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

The Gulls released a statement saying they “fully support the decision made today by the American Hockey League to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“While we were hopeful to complete the 2019-20 season, the health and safety of our fans, staff, players, working personnel and community is our number one priority,” the statement reads. “We thank our players, coaches, hockey operations and business staff for their dedication this season representing San Diego with the utmost passion. Our fans are the backbone of our organization, and we appreciate their patience as we faced uncertainty surrounding the conclusion of our season.”

The Gulls were tied for third in the seven-team Pacific Division with Stockton — which had played two fewer games — when play was suspended March 12 because of the coronavirus. The top four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.

The AHL’s standings — sorted by points percentage — and statistics as of March 12 are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season, the league announced.

–City News Service

