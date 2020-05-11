For 2nd Day in a Row, County Reports No Coronavirus Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County health officials tallied 139 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, but reported no deaths for the second day in a row.

Since the first case in March, there have been 82,116 tests administered, 5,065 positive cases and 175 deaths.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said 2,638 tests were recorded over the past day, down from recent 3,000-plus daily levels. He said this was because some testing locations close on Sunday.

The county is ramping up to 5,200 daily tests, a number considered sufficient to control the epidemic after the economy fully reopens.

“We are stepping up. We want to see that going into the 4,000 range, the 5,000 range where our present goal is, and then continue to go beyond,” Fletcher said during the county’s afternoon media briefing.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, was asked if there has been an increase in the suicide rate because of the stress caused by the stay-at-home order.

She said there were 39 suicides in March, compared to 44 in the same month last year, and 31 in April, compared to 28 in that month a year ago.

Wooten acknowledged that the public health orders are challenging for many, but are nevertheless succeeding in controlling the epidemic.

“We continue to monitor metrics that are currently trending in the right direction,” she said, “and this is because of the help from individual residents, from government organizations, and businesses across the county.”

