Callaway Golf Donates $100,000 to Nonprofit MedShare for Protective Equipment

Carlbad-based Callaway Golf Co. Monday announced a $100,000 donation to the nonprofit humanitarian aid organization MedShare for its COVID-19 response work.

MedShare delivers surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities around the world. The organization is providing personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to health care workers and patients battling COVID-19.

Since the U.S. became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, MedShare has donated more than 1.3 million units of equipment to more than 140 hospitals, community clinics and other nonprofit organizations nationwide, according to the organization.

“We appreciate Callaway Golf’s generous support of our COVID-19 relief efforts,” said MedShare President and CEO Charles Redding. “The impact of COVID-19 on our communities and our health care professionals has been significant. This donation will further enhance our efforts to get personal protective equipment and other critical supplies to the health care professionals who need it the most.”

Callaway Golf President and CEO Chip Brewer said the company is “proud to support MedShare and their ongoing relief efforts with this donation. We appreciate the incredible work that their organization is doing, and we want to thank all of the health care professionals who are working bravely, tirelessly and selflessly to help keep us safe.”

–City News Service

