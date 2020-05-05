San Diego Dentist Joins UCLA School of Dentistry’s Board of Counselors

Share This Article:

Kami Hoss, co-founder and CEO of San Diego-based The Super Dentists, recently announced he joined the Board of Counselors at the UCLA School of Dentistry.

Hoss, a renowned author and inventor, will advise the dean and serve as a spokesperson for the UCLA School of Dentistry. He will compare best practices from other local and national non-profits and schools, and overall, enhance the visibility and effectiveness of oral health programs and research, according to a press release.

“We appreciate Dr. Hoss’ shared commitment to enriching educational opportunities, research, patient care and public service for this and future generations of innovators and leaders in dentistry,” said Paul Krebsbach a professor at UCLA School of Dentistry.

Hoss, a Rancho Santa Fe resident who has treated more than 10,000 patients, co-founded The Super Dentists with his business partner and wife, Dr. Nazli Keri. Today, The Super Dentists has several locations throughout San Diego County.

Hoss has served on faculty at Howard Healthcare Academy and University of Southern California’s postgraduate orthodontic program. He is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and San Diego Dental Society.

