The Super Dentists Aims to Give Back with New Escondido Office

San Diego’s The Super Dentists recently opened its Escondido office with the goal of giving back to the community, while eliminating children’s fears of dental care.

Kami Hoss and Nazli Keri, of Rancho Santa Fe, said they chose to open their company’s sixth location in the North County city because of its family-focused community.

“The Super Dentists is excited to open our sixth location in Escondido,” Hoss said. “We did a lot of research before choosing Escondido. We decided to open here because it’s such a family-oriented community and we found a space that works really well for what we wanted to do in the former La Jolla Bank building in the Signature Pavilion Shopping Center.”

The Super Dentists has made a name for itself in the region, offering patients — particularly the youth — a place to have fun while also getting their teeth treated. The Escondido office is similar to its five other locations with vibrant colors and a playground-like atmosphere. However, the new office will also unveil the company’s first-ever “Super Slide,” which allows patients to slide down from one level to the other.

“We plan to give Escondido an out of this world dental experience with our skilled pediatric dentists, orthodontists and general dentists, state-of-the-art dental technology theme-park designed offices, and our new Super Slide between our two levels,” Hoss said.

More importantly, they hope to educate families and their children on the significance of dental health.

“Parents can pass down their fear of the dentist to their children,” Hoss said. “Our goal is to make kids look forward to visiting the dentist. All of our amenities and activities create an environment where kids feel comfortable and look forward to visiting. We very frequently hear parents tell us that their kids don’t want to leave! When we hear that, we know we’re doing our job.”

The passion for educating the public is why Hoss and Keri have devoted themselves to the larger community, outside of their dental offices. The Super Dentists supports nonprofits such as Junior Achievement and the military. They’ve also hosted free, family events.

Most recently, the Super Dentists helped with the creation of Grin Land, a dental exhibit inside the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum in Escondido.

Hoss said he and his wife also plan to host free dental clinics to families in need at its Escondido office. The couple’s commitment to the community has been praised by the public.

“I have personally worked with Dr. Hoss and The Super Dentists team for years at my prior position with KPBS and am extremely happy that they are now bringing their expertise to Escondido” said James Rowten, president and CEO of the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

For now, Hoss is hopeful North County residents will stop by their Escondido office to check out the new facility.

“Escondido is an amazing community and we’re excited to introduce Escondido families to an out-of-this-world dental experience,” Hoss said. “We look forward to being a good neighbor and will continue to seek out more opportunities to connect with the Escondido community.”

