San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, May 2

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

• There have been 3,842 cases and 138 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 52,197 cases and 2,171 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,121,414 cases and 65,645 deaths as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The county Health and Human Services Agency reported 131 new cases of coronavirus and five more deaths.

• Lifeguards are expecting to be kept busy at area beaches this weekend because of warmer weather and ocean hazards such as rip currents and sting rays.

• California schools could reopen for an earlier academic year, perhaps as soon as late July, to make up for lost learning time, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in laying out a course for easing his shelter-in-place order.

• This coming November, every one of California’s more than 20 million registered voters may receive a ballot in the mail — whether they ask for one or not.

• The Del Mar City Council voted 5-0 on to reopen the coastal city’s popular beaches at dawn on Monday with restrictions to ensure social distancing.

