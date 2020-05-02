County Reports 131 New Coronavirus Cases and 5 More Deaths on Sunday

Share This Article:

The county Health and Human Services Agency reported 131 new cases of coronavirus and five more deaths on Saturday.

With the latest report, San Diego County has administered 57,601 tests and recorded 3,842 cases and 138 deaths. The latest victims were three men and two women. Four had underlying medical conditions.

The total number of hospitalized patients is 811, or 21%, and 259, or 7%, have had to be placed in intensive care.

County officials did not hold a media briefing on Saturday, but released the latest figures in a statement.

Public health officials plan to open testing stations at Grossmont College and the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido on Tuesday. The testing is by appointment only, and appointments can be made online or by calling 888-634-1123.

