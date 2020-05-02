Share This Article:

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week revised the statewide stay-at-home order allowing for increased recreational activities, including golfing for single players. In response, a handful of golf courses have opened up in San Diego County.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Here’s a list of what’s open:

From Torrey Pines to Mission Bay to Balboa Park, the city of San Diego has opened its courses with restrictions. To book a tee time or for more information, go to sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/golf.

The Crossings at Carlsbad has opened and is accepting reservations. The course is asking that all players wear a face mask. For more information or to book a tee time, go to thecrossingsatcarlsbad.com.

Encinitas Ranch has opened its doors for golf players. The course also has its own set of safety guidelines. For more information or to book a tee time, go to jcgolf.com/san-diego-golf-courses/encinitas-ranch/.

Reidy Creek Golf Course is open with a list of safety guidelines. For more information or to book a tee time, go to jcgolf.com/san-diego-golf-courses/reidy-creek/.



Steel Canyon Golf Course is open and ready for players! Visit the course’s website for a list of safety guidelines or to book a tee time, steelecanyon.com/.

Do you know of another golf course open in San Diego County? Tell us in the comments!

LIST: Golf Courses Now Open in San Diego County was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: