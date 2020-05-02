LIST: Golf Courses Now Open in San Diego County

A Pro-Am player hits on the 4th hole of the south course at the Farmers Open Golf Tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.
A Pro-Am player hits on the 4th hole of the south course at the Farmers Insurance Open Golf Tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week revised the statewide stay-at-home order allowing for increased recreational activities, including golfing for single players. In response, a handful of golf courses have opened up in San Diego County.

Here’s a list of what’s open:

From Torrey Pines to Mission Bay to Balboa Park, the city of San Diego has opened its courses with restrictions. To book a tee time or for more information, go to sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/golf.

The Crossings at Carlsbad has opened and is accepting reservations. The course is asking that all players wear a face mask. For more information or to book a tee time, go to thecrossingsatcarlsbad.com.

Encinitas Ranch has opened its doors for golf players. The course also has its own set of safety guidelines. For more information or to book a tee time, go to jcgolf.com/san-diego-golf-courses/encinitas-ranch/.

Reidy Creek Golf Course is open with a list of safety guidelines. For more information or to book a tee time, go to jcgolf.com/san-diego-golf-courses/reidy-creek/.

Steel Canyon Golf Course is open and ready for players! Visit the course’s website for a list of safety guidelines or to book a tee time, steelecanyon.com/.

Do you know of another golf course open in San Diego County? Tell us in the comments!

